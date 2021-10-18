Head to Head Analysis: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TIM alerts:

4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TIM has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TIM and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

TIM currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.98%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.66 $357.68 million $0.75 15.28 Crexendo $16.39 million 6.70 $7.94 million $0.47 12.66

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats TIM on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.