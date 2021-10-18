TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.27.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
