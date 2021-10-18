TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $110.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.