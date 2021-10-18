Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) versus Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Head-To-Head Survey

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 21.07% 10.59% 0.83% Japan Airlines -46.60% -26.02% -12.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Japan Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Japan Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $148.13 billion 0.81 $31.29 billion $2.14 4.02 Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.62 -$2.69 billion N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agricultural Bank of China and Japan Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00 Japan Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Japan Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 22,938 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business. The Others segment includes travel planning and sales. The company was founded on August 1, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

