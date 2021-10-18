Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €82.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EPA:SGO opened at €61.60 ($72.47) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.53. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

