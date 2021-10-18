Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €42.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.00 ($44.71).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.