BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €74.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.36 ($71.02).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €57.75 ($67.94) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.74.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

