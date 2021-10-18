Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Vossloh in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vossloh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of VOS stock opened at €45.45 ($53.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.99. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of €49.45 ($58.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

