Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €274.07 ($322.44).

Linde stock opened at €265.00 ($311.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €262.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €250.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Linde has a 12 month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 12 month high of €271.55 ($319.47). The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

