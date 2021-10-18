Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €242.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €190.05 ($223.59) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €196.83 and its 200 day moving average is €203.61. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.