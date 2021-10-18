Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.