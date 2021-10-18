Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.