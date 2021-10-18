Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $61.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.