Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €11.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.18 ($10.80).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

