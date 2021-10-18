ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,394 ($31.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,420.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,375.82. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

