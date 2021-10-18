Tudor Pickering & Holt Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Hold

Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$11.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.39.
TSE:MEG opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.09. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
