Tudor Pickering & Holt Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Hold

Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$11.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$8.28 target price (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.39.

TSE:MEG opened at C$10.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.09. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

