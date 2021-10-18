Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$18.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.81. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 327.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

