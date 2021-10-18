Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.71.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.59 and a twelve month high of C$11.88.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

