Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 506.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $30.50 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on DYNDF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

