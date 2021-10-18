Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Update

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Joby Aviation stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

