Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.44.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$95.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.92. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

