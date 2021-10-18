Piper Sandler Weighs in on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TACO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

