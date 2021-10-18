FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of WWD opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

