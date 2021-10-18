Brokers Offer Predictions for Basf Se’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%.
Shares of BASFY opened at $18.89 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.