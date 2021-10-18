Brokers Offer Predictions for Basf Se’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Basf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of BASFY opened at $18.89 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

