Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

