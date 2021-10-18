Financial Survey: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) versus New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax India and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.73 -$41.48 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $273.71 million 4.83 $58.47 million $1.21 11.27

New Mountain Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fairfax India.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fairfax India and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 19.28% 15.24% New Mountain Finance 105.12% 9.36% 3.77%

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Fairfax India on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more. New Mountain Finance Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Mountain Finance Corporation.

