SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

