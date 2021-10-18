Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

