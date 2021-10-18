CIBC Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.73.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

TSE AAV opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.53. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.