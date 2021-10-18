Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Downgraded by Laurentian

Laurentian downgraded shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark restated an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Shares of ALS opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3,212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.69. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

