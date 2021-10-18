Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$48.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.71. Aritzia has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$48.87.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

