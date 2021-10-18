Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$442.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$859,012.65. Also, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

