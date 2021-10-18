Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$9.75 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.81.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.