Zacks Investment Research Lowers MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAG. CIBC upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $37,579,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

