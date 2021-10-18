Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00. Latch has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

