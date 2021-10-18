Neuronetics’ (STIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.