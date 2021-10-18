Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.69.

IRT stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

