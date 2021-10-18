Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.84 ($28.05).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ARL stock opened at €27.54 ($32.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.97 and a 200 day moving average of €22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($35.18).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.