UiPath Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 18th (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath’s (NASDAQ:PATH) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 18th. UiPath had issued 23,890,777 shares in its IPO on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $1,337,883,512 based on an initial share price of $56.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

PATH opened at $49.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98. UiPath has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

