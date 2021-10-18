Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 48350316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 483,119 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 776,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

