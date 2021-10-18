Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.95.

WPM opened at C$50.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$67.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.0528376 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

