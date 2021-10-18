National Bankshares Reiterates Hold Rating for Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

National Bankshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TH opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$2.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

