TD Securities Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.26. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

