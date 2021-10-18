DICE Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DICE) quiet period will end on Monday, October 25th. DICE Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $26.70 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

