Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Lowered by Analyst

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Stoneridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $221,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

