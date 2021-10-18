Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ACFN stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.
About Acorn Energy
