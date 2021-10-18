Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACFN stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

