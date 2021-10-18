Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $53.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

