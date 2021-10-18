Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Markel Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $13.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $15.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s FY2021 earnings at $56.28 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,319.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,246.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,218.73. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,319.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Markel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

