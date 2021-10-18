Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Reduced by KeyCorp

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 107.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $71,682,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

