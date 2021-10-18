Dutch Bros Inc’s (NYSE:BROS) Quiet Period To End on October 25th

Dutch Bros’ (NYSE:BROS) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. Dutch Bros had issued 21,052,632 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $484,210,536 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $53.03 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dutch Bros stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

