Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.51 on Monday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile
