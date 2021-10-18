Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMHG opened at $0.51 on Monday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

